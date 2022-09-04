Saudi Arabia’s statement on Diana Chepkemoi’s plight sparks reactions

According to the embassy, the claims are far from the truth as its statement claimed that she is suffering from a normal health condition.

“In reference to what was circulated on social media regarding allegations of mistreatment of a Kenyan woman residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Embassy would like to clarify that the woman suffers from a normal health condition and was not subjected to any kind of ill-treatment,” read the statement in part.

The statement added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals living within its territories and the Kenyan embassy in the kingdom is fully briefed of the matter.

“The Kenyan embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is fully aware of the situation,” added the statement.

News of Chepkemoi’s plight went viral on social media as Kenyans demanded for her immediate release from the rogue employer.

"She is unwell but still being forced to work. We need your help Kenya to bring her back home. The embassy has been informed and has been given her location and employer's phone number," activist Mutemi Wa Kiama who is well-briefed on the matter narrated.

Audio believed to be of his employer surfaced online, with a voice clearly heard threatening to deal with Chepkemoi for being disrespectful and arrogant and warning her of dire consequences for hatching plans to escape.

With the intervention of government officials, Kenyans of goodwill and a section of elected leaders, she was released from her employer and received treatment.

Chepkemoi is reported to have dropped out of university for financial reasons. Her mother also fell ill, leaving the family in a tight spot financially and with limited options which forced her to seek domestic work to provide for her family.