Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen is mourning the death of his grandmother, Gladys Gathoni Gathenya.

Murkomen who announced her death on twitter said his grandmother had passed on after nearly 100 years of service to God and humanity.

He went on to note details of how close he was to the woman his wife is named after and how they shared light moments, despite her not being a fan of taking pictures, something he could get away with whenever they visited her.

Murkomen added that her grandmother had lived through all regimes from the great depression to the Jubilee administration.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen with his grandmother who has passed on

“Our dear grandma, Gladys Gathoni Gathenya has gone home to heaven. After nearly a 100 years of service to God & humanity, she has taken a rest. My wife was named after her & for that reason she called me her husband. She was such a close friend of my wife & extended the same to my family

She lived through Great Depression, colonialism,2nd World War, Mau Mau uprising & the fight for independence. She saw Kenya through the Presidency of Mzee Kenyatta, Moi, Kibaki & almost completed the Jubillee administration. She was a very strong willed woman who suffered no fools gladly.

She didn’t quite like taking pictures, but I always got away with it. I would even do videos & selfies with her. She was in love with her great grandchildren & knew them by name. Thank you for everything. We will miss you dearly. Fare thee well cũcũ,” said Kipchumba Murkomen.