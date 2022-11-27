RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Oburu Odinga hospitalized in India, undergoes surgery

Charles Ouma

Oburu Odinga who underwent a successful surgery on Saturday, November 26, 2022 accused Kenyan hospitals of overcharging patients as high as three times

Oburu Oginga addressing the press in a past interview. He underwent a successful knee surgery in India Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Oburu Oginga addressing the press in a past interview. He underwent a successful knee surgery in India Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga is recuperating in India after a successful surgery on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The lawmaker flew to India for a knee surgery and lifted the lid on why he opted to have the surgery in India rather than Kenya.

In an interview with India’s Tv5 News, from Yashoda Hospital where he is recovering, Oburu divulged that he opted to have the surgery in India as the treatment in the Asian nation is better and cheaper.

“I could have been treated back home but it would have costed me three times what I have paid here at Yashoda Hospital,” Oburu explained.

He slammed Kenyan hospitals for overcharging people in treatment of common and simple diseases, noting that the trend of overcharging patients has seen Kenyans flock to India to access quality treatment at a lower cost.

“Kenyan hospitals overcharge people in treatment of even simple diseases, that is why you find Kenyans flocking India for treatment." Oburu stated.

Siaya senator Oburu Oginga
Siaya senator Oburu Oginga

Oburu hailed the treatment he received at the facility, adding that he is recovering well and expressed hope that he will the hospital soon and return to golfing.

“I have been given the best treatment here and I am recovering well…I have been treated in Kenyan hospitals before but I prefer here in India, this is because the treatment here is not only good but very cheap.

"I am recovering very well, I am feeling great and being a golfer, I am looking forward to hitting the ball soon.” Added the Senator.

India has emerged as a leading destination for Kenyans seeking quality and affordable treatment.

Among those who have sought treatment in India is Rosemary Odinga who regained her eyesight with the help of Ayuverdic treatment in India.

Charles Ouma

