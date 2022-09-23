RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Dangerous side effects of contraceptive pill ministry of health has banned

Amos Robi

The pill was banned in 2008 but has re-emerged and is being sold in pharmacies in parts of the country

Ministry of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe speaking at the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 23, 2022

The Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board has warned members of the public against using an oral contraceptive pill already circulating in the market that has been said to have adverse health effects.

The ministry of health said the pill contains high amounts of estrogen and progesterone hormone which can be dangerous to the user. The warning by the Ministry comes amidst the increased number of users of family planning methods with data indicating that five out of ten women use family planning methods.

The drug regulatory body in the country, said the pill which is taken once a month to prevent pregnancy is highly dangerous to the users. The Ministry of Health’s National Family Planning Programme manager Dr. Albert Ndwiga however said no family planning method exists where the user takes a pill once a month.

Contraceptive pills BusinessInsider USA Images

“If you see somebody distributing these kinds of pills, please warn them; they are very dangerous. They have severe side effects even on unborn children. They are sold as Chinese herbal medicines,” Ndwiga said.

According to the poisons board, the pill causes giving birth to children who experience secondary sexual characteristics at a very early age.

The board further revealed that the drug may have been sneaked into the country and sold in Nakuru city.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board.
Pharmacy and Poisons Board. Pulse Live Kenya

As the world marks world contraceptive day, data shows that implants are the most common way of family planning preferred by women, the pill is the second most preferred mode of family planning while the IUD and the surgical methods are the least preferred.

More data revealed that young adults aged between 20- 25 years used contraceptives the most. The government has however insisted on having proper and accurate family planning information at the exposure of youth to prevent a surge in unplanned pregnancies.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

