Dangerous side effects of contraceptive pill ministry of health has banned

The ministry of health said the pill contains high amounts of estrogen and progesterone hormone which can be dangerous to the user. The warning by the Ministry comes amidst the increased number of users of family planning methods with data indicating that five out of ten women use family planning methods.

The drug regulatory body in the country, said the pill which is taken once a month to prevent pregnancy is highly dangerous to the users. The Ministry of Health’s National Family Planning Programme manager Dr. Albert Ndwiga however said no family planning method exists where the user takes a pill once a month.

“If you see somebody distributing these kinds of pills, please warn them; they are very dangerous. They have severe side effects even on unborn children. They are sold as Chinese herbal medicines,” Ndwiga said.

According to the poisons board, the pill causes giving birth to children who experience secondary sexual characteristics at a very early age.

The board further revealed that the drug may have been sneaked into the country and sold in Nakuru city.

As the world marks world contraceptive day, data shows that implants are the most common way of family planning preferred by women, the pill is the second most preferred mode of family planning while the IUD and the surgical methods are the least preferred.