I was instructed by Moi to guide Uhuru into politics - Kositany

After the death of his father Jomo Kenyatta, Uhuru retreated into the shadows, working as a bank teller and later founding a company, Wilham, to source and export agricultural produce.

According to Kositany, in a meeting shortly before President Moi left State House, the late Moi conveyed a concern that the son of Jomo was disinterested in vying for any political seat.

Kenyatta's statement seemed to have shocked the second president and summoned the Soy MP after the meeting.

Kositany revealed, that President Moi categorically instructed him to handle the matter expeditiously.

"After our meeting, the late President instructed me to explain to Uhuru why he needs to join politics. I told Kenyatta to heed the words of Moi as he had the foresight and the wisdom," said Kositany.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kositany responds to leaked audio of DP Ruto

Kositany during the interview with NTV was responding to a leaked audio in which Deputy President William Ruto is heard saying he almost slapped President Kenyatta after the nullification of the August 8, 2017 presidential election.

During the meeting, Ruto recounted that after the Supreme court annulled the results of the 2017 elections, a distraught Uhuru nearly gave up the fight for a second term.

According to the DP, Uhuru was not keen on fighting for the second term following the Supreme Court’s decision and had even considered retiring to his Ichaweri home.

"It is better to have a friend who will push you to rise to the challenge rather than one who will tell you to give up," stated the MP in part.

When asked whether DP Ruto disrespects his boss, Kositany reiterated that despite the wrangles that have transpired during the second half of Jubilee's administration, the former has always respected the President.