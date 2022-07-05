RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I was instructed by Moi to guide Uhuru into politics - Kositany

Cyprian Kimutai

The Soy MP says it took time to convince Uhuru to join politics

MP Caleb Kositany
MP Caleb Kositany

Caleb Kositany, the current member of parliament (MP) for Soy constituency, has revealed that the late President Daniel Arap Moi gave him a special assignment, to convince Uhuru Kenyatta to venture into the murky world of politics.

After the death of his father Jomo Kenyatta, Uhuru retreated into the shadows, working as a bank teller and later founding a company, Wilham, to source and export agricultural produce.

According to Kositany, in a meeting shortly before President Moi left State House, the late Moi conveyed a concern that the son of Jomo was disinterested in vying for any political seat.

Kenyatta's statement seemed to have shocked the second president and summoned the Soy MP after the meeting.

Kositany revealed, that President Moi categorically instructed him to handle the matter expeditiously.

"After our meeting, the late President instructed me to explain to Uhuru why he needs to join politics. I told Kenyatta to heed the words of Moi as he had the foresight and the wisdom," said Kositany.

[FILE] (R-L): Former President Daniel arap Moi with Soy MP Caleb Kositany
[FILE] (R-L): Former President Daniel arap Moi with Soy MP Caleb Kositany

READ: Day Uhuru turned against Moi and what happened next

Kositany during the interview with NTV was responding to a leaked audio in which Deputy President William Ruto is heard saying he almost slapped President Kenyatta after the nullification of the August 8, 2017 presidential election.

During the meeting, Ruto recounted that after the Supreme court annulled the results of the 2017 elections, a distraught Uhuru nearly gave up the fight for a second term.

READ: William Ruto addresses leaked audio claiming he almost slapped Uhuru Kenyatta

According to the DP, Uhuru was not keen on fighting for the second term following the Supreme Court’s decision and had even considered retiring to his Ichaweri home.

"It is better to have a friend who will push you to rise to the challenge rather than one who will tell you to give up," stated the MP in part.

When asked whether DP Ruto disrespects his boss, Kositany reiterated that despite the wrangles that have transpired during the second half of Jubilee's administration, the former has always respected the President.

"If you remember during the 19th National Prayer Breakfast in May, the Deputy President spoke asked for the President's forgiveness for any mistakes he committed as well as forgave all that had forsaken him," he said during an interview with Salim Swaleh.

READ: Kenya Kwanza manifesto: William Ruto to investigate Uhuru Kenyatta administration

Cyprian Kimutai

