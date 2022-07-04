Ruto: Even if I forced Uhuru to become president what is my mistake?

Speaking in Meru county where he took his campaigns, DP Ruto said that he was passionate about the election win.

“I want to address those in Azimio, those who are spreading the material in the media claiming that Ruto confronted Uhuru…did you want Uhuru Kenyatta to step away after we woke up at 5 am to vote for him to become president?

“Let me ask you, aren’t we the ones who woke up and turned up in large numbers like ants to vote in President Kenyatta. Did you want me to allow Uhuru Kenyatta to leave the position to Raila Odinga? Even if I forced Uhuru to become the president, did I make a mistake? He is my friend,” Ruto said.

The leaked audio was recorded during a meeting between the deputy president and the elders of the Kikuyu community in Karen.

During the meeting, Ruto recounted that after the Supreme court annulled the results of the 2017 presidential elections, a distraught Uhuru nearly gave up the fight for a second term.

According to the DP, Uhuru was not keen on fighting for the second term following the Supreme Court’s decision and had even considered retiring to his Ichaweri home.

Ruto narrated that he went to State House to meet the President on September 1, 2017, after the Supreme Court ruling that ordered repeat elections that were eventually boycotted by Odinga.

“So, ndiyo huyo… Oh, sasa, hii maneno, sijui nini, mimi sitaki, mimi nataki kuenda Ichaweri, sasa mimi sitaki, wacha tuachane na hii kitu.

"(There he was, saying that he is not keen on taking part in the repeat elections and that he wants to go to Ichaweri, that we should abandon this thing),” Ruto narrated.

The deputy president admitted that at that he nearly slapped Uhuru at that moment but did not do so due the respect they had for one another.

“Mimi nikamwangalia, nikamwambia ‘wewe’! Ni vile tu nilikua na heshima, ningemchapa kofi. Ati sisi tuache?”

"(I just looked at him and only said ‘you!’ It is only that I respected him, otherwise I would have slapped him. How could we just quit?),” Ruto recalled.

He added that he told the president that there was no way Jubilee party could have lost the polls.

“Ati tutoke hapa?’ Hapana, hapana, hapana. Na ni kura tumeshinda? Kwani alikua ametushinda wapi? Tumeshinda wabunge, tumeshinda ma governor, tumeshinda senators wengi—tumefanya hiyo kazi yote.