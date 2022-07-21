RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto locked out of Nyayo Stadium on final day of campaigns

Denis Mwangi

There has been a contention about who between the two leading presidential candidates would be granted permission to hold their final political rallies at Nyayo Stadium

Deputy President William Ruto unveiled his manifesto at Kasarani Stadium where he detailed his plan for a new Kenya.

Sports Kenya, the body mandated to manage most stadiums in the country has written to UDA party led by Deputy President William Ruto informing that Nyayo Stadium is not available for a political rally which had been scheduled for August 6.

According to the letter addressed to UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina, the venue has already been booked for another function on the material day.

We regret to inform you that due to peace concerts scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sports Center- Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium between August 5 to 7, 2022. The facility will not be available for their use,” part of the document read.

There has been a contention about who between the two leading presidential candidates would be granted permission to hold their final political rallies at Nyayo Stadium ahead of the polls.

According to the IEBC, the official campaign period ends on August 6, two days before the election.

Supporters of DP Ruto had claimed that they had booked the venue and proceeded to share receipts.

“For your information and for the public record, the Nyayo National Stadium venue is already secured and fully booked by United Democratic Alliance (UDA)/Kenya Kwanza Alliance for August 6,” claimed UDA Secretary Seneral Veronica Maina.

Azimio la Umoja coalition led by Raila Odinga also claimed to have secured the stadium to hold its final mega rally.

“The Azimio campaign team, led by Baba na Martha (Mr Odinga and Ms Karua), will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on August 6, 2022 at Nyayo Stadium,” read a statement from Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party Secretary General Junet Mohammed.

The stadium is a favourite for both candidates due to its central location and capacity to hold thousands of Kenyans.

The two leaders launched their manifestos in ceremonies held at Nyayo Stadium on separate dates.

