Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium

The two coincidentally both selected August 6 as their final political meeting in Nairobi. The revelation hit headlines after Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party Secretary General Junet Mohammed invited media houses to cover their event.

“The Azimio campaign team, led by Baba na Martha (Mr Odinga and Ms Karua), will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on August 6, 2022 at Nyayo Stadium,” said the Suna East Member of Parliament.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, the invitation by Mohammed came only a day after the United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Veronica Maina also revealed that they had booked the venue on that same day.

“For your information and for the public record, the Nyayo National Stadium venue is already secured and fully booked by United Democratic Alliance (UDA)/Kenya Kwanza Alliance for August 6,” she said.

We'll accept the outcome and congratulate the winner - Raila

This comes after Odinga insisted that he will accept the results of the August 9 election on the condition that the election is conducted fairly.

Speaking during an interview with the international media, Raila revealed he will bear with the outcomes of the elections if it is conducted freely and fairly.

“We have said as Azimio candidates that should we lose the elections fairly, we will accept the outcome and congratulate the winner and we mean exactly that,” said Odinga.

Pulse Live Kenya

The ODM party leader also asked his opponents William Ruto, George Wajackoyah, and David Mwaure to devote themselves to accepting defeat if they lose.

“We also urge our competitor to do the same, to be prepared to accept the results no matter the outcome of this election,” he said.

Raila accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be unbiased and ensure a free, fair, and conceivable process.