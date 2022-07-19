RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Both political camps plan on hosting their final political campaign on August 6

Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium
Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium

Presidential candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto are currently entangled in a race to secure the Nyayo National Stadium as their venue of choice for their last public campaign.

Recommended articles

The two coincidentally both selected August 6 as their final political meeting in Nairobi. The revelation hit headlines after Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party Secretary General Junet Mohammed invited media houses to cover their event.

“The Azimio campaign team, led by Baba na Martha (Mr Odinga and Ms Karua), will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on August 6, 2022 at Nyayo Stadium,” said the Suna East Member of Parliament.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga launched his manifesto in a ceremony held at Nyayo Stadium.
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga launched his manifesto in a ceremony held at Nyayo Stadium. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mwangi Wa Iria joins Azimio camp

However, the invitation by Mohammed came only a day after the United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Veronica Maina also revealed that they had booked the venue on that same day.

“For your information and for the public record, the Nyayo National Stadium venue is already secured and fully booked by United Democratic Alliance (UDA)/Kenya Kwanza Alliance for August 6,” she said.

This comes after Odinga insisted that he will accept the results of the August 9 election on the condition that the election is conducted fairly.

Speaking during an interview with the international media, Raila revealed he will bear with the outcomes of the elections if it is conducted freely and fairly.

We have said as Azimio candidates that should we lose the elections fairly, we will accept the outcome and congratulate the winner and we mean exactly that,” said Odinga.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto during campaigns at Undugu grounds in Lang'ata, Nairobi County on July 16, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto during campaigns at Undugu grounds in Lang'ata, Nairobi County on July 16, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The ODM party leader also asked his opponents William Ruto, George Wajackoyah, and David Mwaure to devote themselves to accepting defeat if they lose.

We also urge our competitor to do the same, to be prepared to accept the results no matter the outcome of this election,” he said.

Raila accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be unbiased and ensure a free, fair, and conceivable process.

The former prime minister also dismissed claims that there is a possibility of violence erupting after polls asserting that if the election will be conducted fairly there will be no such thing.

READ: We'll accept the outcome and congratulate the winner - Raila

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sifuna breaks silence after the confrontation with Alai

Sifuna breaks silence after the confrontation with Alai

LIVE: The 2022 deputy presidential debate

LIVE: The 2022 deputy presidential debate

Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium

Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium

Mwangi Wa Iria joins Azimio camp

Mwangi Wa Iria joins Azimio camp

We'll accept the outcome and congratulate the winner - Raila

We'll accept the outcome and congratulate the winner - Raila

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Registered Kenyan aircraft crashes in Mogadishu

Registered Kenyan aircraft crashes in Mogadishu

Desperation as 356,000 teachers jostle for only 14,000 TSC slots

Desperation as 356,000 teachers jostle for only 14,000 TSC slots

Ruto is lying - Kabando reacts to ICC allegations about Raila, Karua

Ruto is lying - Kabando reacts to ICC allegations about Raila, Karua

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Kenyatta University VC sacked days after squabble with Uhuru

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina sacked

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Senior Counsel Paul Muite when he welcomed Jimi Wanjigi to Safina Party in March 2022

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

TV anchor Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu in court

Ex-University of Nairobi VC to chair new Kenyatta University council

Prof Kiamba during the Installation of the current VC Prof Stephen Kiama