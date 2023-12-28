Supreme Court delivers judgment on removal of ex-High Court judge Said Juma

The unanimous ruling revealed a comprehensive examination of issues related to jurisdiction, judicial independence, electronic evidence, and the gravity of the judge's conduct.

Background of the scandal

The case originated from concerns raised by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in November 2021, prompted by video recordings and social media posts featuring discussions between Judge Chitembwe and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The recordings implicated the judge in matters involving the sale of a property and discussions about legal cases over which he had presided.

The JSC initiated proceedings for the judge's removal under Article 168(2) of the Constitution, constituting a committee to investigate the allegations.

Following a thorough examination, the committee unanimously found merit in the motion, declaring it disclosed gross misconduct and a breach of the Code of Conduct for Judges.

Tribunal and Removal

Subsequently, a tribunal, appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, conducted hearings and concurred with the committee's findings.

The tribunal concluded that Judge Chitembwe's conduct amounted to gross misconduct under Article 168(1) (b) and (e) of the Constitution, recommending his removal from office.

The Supreme Court Verdict

Judge Chitembwe, aggrieved by the tribunal's decision, lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court, raising several grounds for consideration.

The court, after careful deliberation, unanimously dismissed the petition on multiple fronts: