Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has accused the Government of planning to use police in causing chaos and disrupting voting in Thursday’s London Ward by-election.

In a letter dated March 2nd, to the Inspector General of Police, Ms Kihika alleges that the chaos is dubbed Operation Nakuru West, and that Kaptembwa OCPD has been directed to threaten and block the movements of UDA party supporters on Thursday.

“The government in cahoots with the Jubilee Party has plotted to use the police to cause chaos and disrupt voting in Thursday’s by-election in London Ward, Nakuru Town West.

In an elaborate plan codenamed Operation Nakuru West, Katembwa OCPD Samson Gathuku has been directed to threaten, blockade and curtail the movement of UDA supporters on voting day,” said part of Kihika’s statement.

The Senator claimed that the State also plans to use gangs to cause disorder in UDA strongholds in the ward, and that the OCPD has been directed to ensure Jubilee Party’s candidate wins the by-election.

Susan Kihika cautioned the police against being used by rogue state agents to cause violence and undermine the will of the people.

“The police should know that UDA supporters will turn out in large numbers to express their democratic will and more importantly, to jealously guard the vote.

It is abundantly evident that Jubilee has panicked and resorted to open market voter bribery,” said Ms Kihika.