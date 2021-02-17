KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat has insisted that the politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga side should stop assuming he will automatically become president in 2022.

According to Mr Salat, that is a dream that is too far away for them to lecture people about. He added that the Tanga Tanga leaders should first have an understanding of Kenya’s political history, before they make their assumptions.

“Tangatanga should understand the country's political history well. They should forget thinking that their candidate will automatically be Kenya's president in 2022. That is a dream too far away to lecture people about,” tweeted Nick Salat.

The KANU Secretary General has been a big critic of the Tanga Tanga moved allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

