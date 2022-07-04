I suffered health issues after eating bat - TikTok content creator explains

Speaking in an interview, the TikToker narrated how after eating the bat he started developing a running nose for six continuous hours and all the medication he tried did not help him.

Tiktoker Aq9ine Pulse Live Kenya

"Four days after eating the Bat, I contracted a cough, a running nose for like six hours ..." the TikToker stated.

"In those six hours, I had taken at least four different kinds of medication and none appeared to be working," he added

The running nose was soon followed by an incessant cough as well as chest pains.

The content creator recalled that he suspected to have contracted Covid-19 for eating the bat but he didn't go to the hospital, instead he decided to self-medicate using marijuana.

"When I coughed blood, I got really worried, but then I said, It is what it is, I did not go to the hospital, I hate hospitals," he added.

The TikToker explained that the condition worsened as he soon started coughing blood, developed a sore throat and he progressively lost his voice, insisting he still didn't seek medical attention.

“My medicine is marijuana and that is what I used. After two days my voice broke and had a sore throat but after smoking weed for two days, at least things change," said the comedian.