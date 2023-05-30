Top TV, radio stations & digital news sites among Millennials & Gen Zs

By analyzing the top TV stations, radio brands, and digital news sites, the study uncovered the platforms that are most popular among Kenya’s millennials and Gen Zs.

The report was released by the Aga Khan University, Graduate School of Media and Communications.

Top Digital News Sites for Online News

When it comes to digital news consumption, Tuko News emerged as the most consumed and accessed online news site among the surveyed youth.

Digital native news websites such as Pulselive.co.ke and Mpasho dominated the top ten list, with Citizen Digital, being the only mainstream outlet among the top.

Digital News Media Sites Consumed and Accessed by Millennials and Gen Zs Pulse Live Kenya

Shifting audiences

The survey established that almost half (45%) of the respondents rely on social media for both news and entertainment. Another 32%, rely on television for both news and entertainment whereas 14% depend on radio.

This data points to shifting audiences among the youth from TV and radio, which were the top sources for news in 2022.

Millennials and digital natives have a strong inclination towards social media platforms when it comes to accessing news and entertainment.

This preference can be attributed to their desire for platforms that not only allow them to consume content but also actively participate and contribute through various forms of media.

Social media fulfils this need, making it a popular choice among these demographics.

Top TV stations

Citizen TV emerged as the preferred television station for offline news, while Radio Citizen claims the top spot among radio stations.

According to the survey, a significant 72% of respondents named Citizen TV as their go-to television station for news.

The channel's popularity remained consistent across all regions, with notable mentions in Central, Rift Valley, and Western areas where NTV managed to narrow the gap between itself and Citizen TV.

NTV garnered 36% of the mentions, securing the second position. K24 followed closely with 31%, while KTN News and KTN Home received 23% and 14% respectively.

The study revealed that 29% of the millennials and Gen Zs expressed a desire for TV brands to focus on content that promotes youth empowerment and education.

Other areas that they wished would be given more focus include airing entertaining content related to trending topics (20%), advertising job opportunities (9%), and reducing the number of interruptive advertisements during regular programming (9%)

Top Radio Stations

While Citizen TV maintained its dominance on TV, Radio Citizen emerged as the top radio station, with 24% of participants relying on it for offline news.

Surprisingly, the other top radio stations mentioned by the surveyed millennials and Gen Zs did not align with the national audience's preferences, as highlighted by the Media Council of Kenya's State of the Media Report.

Classic FM, Kiss FM, NRG Radio, and Hot FM garnered significant listenership among the youth, suggesting their appeal to the younger demographic.