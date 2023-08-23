The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gov't hospital renamed after 8th vice president Wamalwa Kijana

Fabian Simiyu

The hospital was renamed on the 20th anniversary of the late Wamalwa Kijana's passing.

Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital
Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital

In a poignant gesture of remembrance, the Trans Nzoia County government has chosen to rename the Trans Nzoia County Teaching and Referral Hospital as the Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital, in honor of the late former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa.

This renaming ceremony took place on the occasion of Wamalwa's 20th memorial anniversary, which marks his passing on August 23, 2003.

Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya officiated the event, delivering a heartfelt tribute to Wamalwa's enduring contributions to the nation and his exceptional leadership.

The late Wamalwa Kijana
The late Wamalwa Kijana Pulse Live Kenya
READ: CS Eugene Wamalwa marks 19 years since Kijana Wamalwa's death

The occasion was attended by Wamalwa's family, friends, and prominent figures from Western Kenya.

Governor Natembeya remarked, "This morning, in the presence of family, friends, and esteemed leaders, we gathered to commemorate and pay tribute to the late Michael Wamalwa Kijana by renaming the Trans Nzoia County Teaching and Referral Hospital to the Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital."

He further expressed, "His lasting contributions to our nation's governance, development, and democratic ideals will forever be cherished."

This symbolic renaming coincides with the hospital's first anniversary since its commissioning and the commencement of partial operations, which took place under the administration of former Governor Patrick Khaemba.

Eugene Wamalwa (left) and Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya
Eugene Wamalwa (left) and Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya Pulse Live Kenya

A number of hospitals across Kenya have undergone renaming, aligning with the tradition of honoring prominent leaders within the country.

The late Wamalwa has now taken his place among these notable figures on the list of honored namesakes.

Noteworthy in the array of public hospitals christened after eminent figures are acclaimed names such as Kenyatta Hospital, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Mama Margaret Kenyatta Children's Hospital, and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Curiously, a distinct approach was adopted by former President Mwai Kibaki.

It was reported that he consistently declined the convention of having projects he inaugurated bear his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

