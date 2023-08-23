Gov't hospital renamed after 8th vice president Wamalwa Kijana

This renaming ceremony took place on the occasion of Wamalwa's 20th memorial anniversary, which marks his passing on August 23, 2003.

Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya officiated the event, delivering a heartfelt tribute to Wamalwa's enduring contributions to the nation and his exceptional leadership.

The occasion was attended by Wamalwa's family, friends, and prominent figures from Western Kenya.

Governor Natembeya remarked, "This morning, in the presence of family, friends, and esteemed leaders, we gathered to commemorate and pay tribute to the late Michael Wamalwa Kijana by renaming the Trans Nzoia County Teaching and Referral Hospital to the Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital."

He further expressed, "His lasting contributions to our nation's governance, development, and democratic ideals will forever be cherished."

This symbolic renaming coincides with the hospital's first anniversary since its commissioning and the commencement of partial operations, which took place under the administration of former Governor Patrick Khaemba.

Hospitals named after Kenyan leaders

A number of hospitals across Kenya have undergone renaming, aligning with the tradition of honoring prominent leaders within the country.

The late Wamalwa has now taken his place among these notable figures on the list of honored namesakes.

Noteworthy in the array of public hospitals christened after eminent figures are acclaimed names such as Kenyatta Hospital, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Mama Margaret Kenyatta Children's Hospital, and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Curiously, a distinct approach was adopted by former President Mwai Kibaki.