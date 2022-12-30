Treasury CS announces new Pay Bill number for payments on eCitizen

CS Ndungu announced in a Gazette Notice published on December 30 that the government has changed some payment details on the eCitizen platform.

The CS made changes to the payment details amid controversy regarding the firm which was controlling billions in payments on the platform.

“The official Government of Kenya Pay Bill Number is 222 222, the official Government of Kenya Short Code Number is 222, and the official Government of Kenya USSD Number is 2222,” the CS said in the Gazette Notice.

Prof Ndung’u revoked Gazette Notice No. 9290 of 2014 which had listed the details as; 206206 (Pay Bill), 22206 (Short Code) and 206 (USSD number).

He also revoked a clause that introduced a convenience fee for transactions on the platform.

The fee is the subject of a court case pitting the government against Goldrock Capital which had been managing the funds until it was locked out in 2017.

eCitizen is an online platform that allows citizens of Kenya to access government services electronically.

It was launched in 2015 as a way to improve the delivery of public services and make it easier for citizens to access them.

The platform allows users to apply for various documents and services, such as birth certificates, identity cards, and visas, as well as pay for these services online.

It also provides information on various government programs and initiatives, and allows users to track the status of their applications.