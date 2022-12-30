ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Treasury CS announces new Pay Bill number for payments on eCitizen

Denis Mwangi

CS Njuguna Ndung’u has announced a new Pay Bill number and revoked a clause that introduced a convenience fee for transactions on the platform.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu chairing a meeting in December 2022
Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu chairing a meeting in December 2022

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u has made changes to payment details on the government’s eCitizen platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

CS Ndungu announced in a Gazette Notice published on December 30 that the government has changed some payment details on the eCitizen platform.

The CS made changes to the payment details amid controversy regarding the firm which was controlling billions in payments on the platform.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu speaking during the launch of the World Bank's Country Partnership Framework for 2023-28
Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu speaking during the launch of the World Bank's Country Partnership Framework for 2023-28 Pulse Live Kenya

The official Government of Kenya Pay Bill Number is 222 222, the official Government of Kenya Short Code Number is 222, and the official Government of Kenya USSD Number is 2222,” the CS said in the Gazette Notice.

Prof Ndung’u revoked Gazette Notice No. 9290 of 2014 which had listed the details as; 206206 (Pay Bill), 22206 (Short Code) and 206 (USSD number).

He also revoked a clause that introduced a convenience fee for transactions on the platform.

The fee is the subject of a court case pitting the government against Goldrock Capital which had been managing the funds until it was locked out in 2017.

eCitizen is an online platform that allows citizens of Kenya to access government services electronically.

Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung'u during the launch of the budget preparation process for the FY 2023/24 & the Medium-Term Budget
Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung'u during the launch of the budget preparation process for the FY 2023/24 & the Medium-Term Budget Pulse Live Kenya

It was launched in 2015 as a way to improve the delivery of public services and make it easier for citizens to access them.

The platform allows users to apply for various documents and services, such as birth certificates, identity cards, and visas, as well as pay for these services online.

It also provides information on various government programs and initiatives, and allows users to track the status of their applications.

In addition to providing convenience for citizens, the eCitizen platform is also intended to improve the efficiency of government operations by reducing the need for physical transactions and paperwork.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senator Cherargei ejected over comments on Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment report

Senator Cherargei ejected over comments on Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment report

CS Murkomen suspends operations of Modern Coast bus company

CS Murkomen suspends operations of Modern Coast bus company

Former IEBC commissioner Akombe back in the country after 6 years

Former IEBC commissioner Akombe back in the country after 6 years

Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment [Video]

Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment [Video]

Treasury CS announces new Pay Bill number for payments on eCitizen

Treasury CS announces new Pay Bill number for payments on eCitizen

13 notable Kenyans who died in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

13 notable Kenyans who died in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Ruto mourns Catherine Kasavuli in poetic message to family

Ruto mourns Catherine Kasavuli in poetic message to family

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

File image of a police vehicle

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

Three suspects in custody over incident involving 3-year-old Junior Sagini in Kisii County

Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Traffic jam

Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off