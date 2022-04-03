RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru condemns attack on Raila's chopper, addresses politicians involved

Thomas Bosire

What if Raila had been injured in the attack? - Uhuru questions

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking during a church service in Nairobi's Pipeline estate on April 3, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking during a church service in Nairobi's Pipeline estate on April 3, 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the stoning of Azimio La Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga's chopper in Uasin Gishu on April 1, 2022.

The head of state, after attending a church service at the Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Nairobi's Pipeline estate, urged politicians to advocate for peace whilst on their campaigns.

“But most importantly, especially for us political leaders, we should behave in a manner that allows our people to live in peace and to go about their business regardless of who sits in which position,” he stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Interior CS Fred Matiang'i during a church service at AIC Pipeline on April 3, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Interior CS Fred Matiang'i during a church service at AIC Pipeline on April 3, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

He also called on Kenyans not to tolerate incitement from politicians even as the August 9 General Election draws nearer.

“So ask ourselves, if you take a stone or a slasher to go and cut your friend instead of waiting for the next five years to elect your leader of choice, then you have lost direction,” he stated.

President Kenyatta implored Kenyans that it’s God who chooses the leaders in as much as they get the right to vote.

“Because the decision as to whom shall lead from MCA to the president, as much as it is our responsibility as citizens, it is also God’s will because he speaks through us,” he stated, adding: "Kupiga mtu na mawe ama mshale ni kupotea njia (Throwing stones and arrows is losing your way)."

He pointed out that nobody stops being a Kenya citizen after the elections, calling on voters to approach the elections in peace, regardless of who is their chosen candidate.

"What if Raila was injured in that attack? Kenya would have been on fire right now and that is not what we want,” he noted.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the funeral for Mzee Jackson Kibo which the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader had attended.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned Kapseret Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi and Soy Mp Caleb Kositany to record a statement on Sunday.

The two are reported to have presented themselves to the Rift Valley DCI headquarters in Nakuru on April 3 for grilling and have pledged to assist in bringing to book the people responsible.

Seventeen suspects have also been arrested.

The deputy President and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi have been among the politicians who have apologized to ODM leader.

Thomas Bosire

