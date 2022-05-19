RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Dedan Kimathi family suffers tragic loss of freedom fighter's grandson

Authors:

Amos Robi

Teddy died in Lamu county where he had gone for a tree planting exercise, Uhuru has sent a message of condolence to the family

Teddy Mukaria Githinji planting trees
Teddy Mukaria Githinji planting trees

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the death of Teddy Mukaria Githinji, grandson to Mama Mukami Githinji and independence hero Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi.

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta in his condolence message described the late Teddy as a focused and productive person with a passion for environmental conservation.

The president said the late Teddy who died aged 25 will be remembered as a hardworking person and a role model to the youth.

“My family and I share in the pain of your shattering loss. At barely 25 years, Teddy was a young, focused and productive person of great promise. He was equally a talented young man with a passion for environmental conservation.

Teddy Githinji grandson to the Independence Hero Dedan Kimathi
Teddy Githinji grandson to the Independence Hero Dedan Kimathi Teddy Githinji grandson to the Independence Hero Dedan Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya

“His death is a big blow to Dedan Kimathi's family and I pray that God gives them comfort during this difficult period," President Kenyatta’s message read.

The late Teddy passed on in Lamu county where he alongside 40 of his other colleagues had gone to plant trees as a way to celebrate his 25th birthday.

The late Teddy was the only child to Evelyne Kimathi who was the daughter Mama Mukami Kimathi.

Dedan Kimathi was a freedom fighter and a leader of the Mau Mau movement that led the anti-colonial struggle in the 1950’s.

Dedan Kimathi Waciuri, shown at his trial in the Nyeri forest, led an armed military struggle known as the Mau Mau uprising against the British colonial government in Kenya, 1956. (Photo by Authenticated News/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Dedan Kimathi Waciuri, shown at his trial in the Nyeri forest, led an armed military struggle known as the Mau Mau uprising against the British colonial government in Kenya, 1956. (Photo by Authenticated News/Archive Photos/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

According to history, Dedan Kimathi after his arrest suffered injuries from the beating by a white police officer, who repeatedly hit him with the butt of his gun. He would also have been shot dead had a fellow officer not stopped the policeman from shooting him in the head.

Kimathi was executed on February 18, 1957, effectively ending the Mau Mau war of independence, one of Africa’s most vicious peasant revolutions.

After the hanging, he was interred in an unmarked grave at Kamiti Maximum Prison in Nairobi.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former principal testifies against Oscar Sudi in forgery case

Former principal testifies against Oscar Sudi in forgery case

Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus [Video]

Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus [Video]

Dedan Kimathi family suffers tragic loss of freedom fighter's grandson

Dedan Kimathi family suffers tragic loss of freedom fighter's grandson

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Uhuru suspends High Court Judge Said Chitembwe

Uhuru suspends High Court Judge Said Chitembwe

Stop threatening journalists - Media Council warns politicians

Stop threatening journalists - Media Council warns politicians

Protests erupt in Westlands after Matatu operators strike [Videos]

Protests erupt in Westlands after Matatu operators strike [Videos]

Gideon Moi clarifies on his relationship with Azimio

Gideon Moi clarifies on his relationship with Azimio

Charles Owino exits Siaya Governor race, to return to National Police Service

Charles Owino exits Siaya Governor race, to return to National Police Service

Trending

Details of the heated 17-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered, shot in broad daylight [Video]

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested [Photo]

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested

Fresh details emerge linking Mirema shooting victim to 'mchele' syndicate

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.