Dedan Kimathi family suffers tragic loss of freedom fighter's grandson

President Kenyatta in his condolence message described the late Teddy as a focused and productive person with a passion for environmental conservation.

The president said the late Teddy who died aged 25 will be remembered as a hardworking person and a role model to the youth.

“My family and I share in the pain of your shattering loss. At barely 25 years, Teddy was a young, focused and productive person of great promise. He was equally a talented young man with a passion for environmental conservation.

Teddy Githinji grandson to the Independence Hero Dedan Kimathi

“His death is a big blow to Dedan Kimathi's family and I pray that God gives them comfort during this difficult period," President Kenyatta’s message read.

The late Teddy passed on in Lamu county where he alongside 40 of his other colleagues had gone to plant trees as a way to celebrate his 25th birthday.

The late Teddy was the only child to Evelyne Kimathi who was the daughter Mama Mukami Kimathi.

Dedan Kimathi history

Dedan Kimathi was a freedom fighter and a leader of the Mau Mau movement that led the anti-colonial struggle in the 1950’s.

According to history, Dedan Kimathi after his arrest suffered injuries from the beating by a white police officer, who repeatedly hit him with the butt of his gun. He would also have been shot dead had a fellow officer not stopped the policeman from shooting him in the head.

Kimathi was executed on February 18, 1957, effectively ending the Mau Mau war of independence, one of Africa’s most vicious peasant revolutions.