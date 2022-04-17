Wainaina Wa Jungle ditches UDA after losing nominations

The legislator, who lost in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries, termed the exercise as unjust since the party leadership had already predetermined the nomination.

“There was voter bribery which was very widespread; election officials elected were instructed by the party to favour one side,” Jungle stated.

The MP reported that his name “Jungle” was intentionally omitted from the ballot papers to ensure that his supporters didn’t cast their votes for him.

“My name ‘Jungle’ is official and recognized on my ID. When I went to register myself at the party, my name was included as Patrick Wainaina Jungle. Now in the ballot papers, they only included only two names, Jungle was not included.

"The photo they used did not clearly depict my facial structures. I believe that was a well-planned scheme to make voters not to recognise me,” he noted.

Jungle was defeated in UDA party nominations on Thursday by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi who earned the party ticket.

Wamatangi will now represent the larger Kenya Kwanza wing as a top candidate while incumbent James Nyoro will represent the Azimio-One Kenya coalition party in the election.