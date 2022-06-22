RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wanted suspect arrested after 22 guns were discovered in his house

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Ken Lugwili was handed over to the Anti Terror Police Unit amid new revelations about his past arrests

Wanted suspect Ken Lugwili handed over to Anti Terror police after 22 guns were discovered in his house
Wanted suspect Ken Lugwili handed over to Anti Terror police after 22 guns were discovered in his house

Police have arrested Ken Lugwili declared a wanted man after police recover a cache of weapons from an apartment he had rented in Kilimani.

Recommended articles

Lugwili surrendered to the police after he was declared to be on the run and handed over to the Anti Terror Police Unit.

The suspect is said to be a firearms dealer but his certificate of registration expired in 2018.

The guns were found by police officers who had accompanied auctioneers to his apartment after a court order.

Ken Lugwili arrested after 22 guns were discovered in his house
Ken Lugwili arrested after 22 guns were discovered in his house Pulse Live Kenya

As the officers were helping the enforcement of the court order, they were surprised to discover 22 guns and 565 bullets inside the apartment.

The guns which included escort magnum shotguns, one Benelli shotgun, five Quatro shotguns, one Savage shotgun, and six Walter pistols were found in one of the rooms inside the house.

According to police, they also found 25 handgun holsters, dozens of magazine carriers, 30 slings, and 10 sniper lights.

The officers also found an arms dealer’s registration certificate which had expired in December 2018.

It seems he was a firearms dealer but it was dangerous for him to leave this issue to reach this stage with such weapons therein yet all indications are the license had expired,” said Kilimani DCI boss Stephen Tanki.

Ken Lugwili arrested after 22 guns were discovered in his house
Ken Lugwili arrested after 22 guns were discovered in his house Pulse Live Kenya

It has also emerged that the suspect has been arrested on diverse dates for crimes such as money laundering and fraud.

In 2019, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had announced that he was part of a gang of people who were arrested in Kilimani with millions of fake US currency.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wanted suspect arrested after 22 guns were discovered in his house

Wanted suspect arrested after 22 guns were discovered in his house

Good news for Sakaja after CUE lifted revocation on degree

Good news for Sakaja after CUE lifted revocation on degree

Mututho comments on Wajackoyah's marijuana legalization plan

Mututho comments on Wajackoyah's marijuana legalization plan

Why Kenyans risk jail time for improper waste disposal

Why Kenyans risk jail time for improper waste disposal

Raila is using you - Jaguar tells Karua

Raila is using you - Jaguar tells Karua

Police discover 22 guns 565 bullets in Kilimani apartment which was being auctioned

Police discover 22 guns 565 bullets in Kilimani apartment which was being auctioned

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Fresh details emerge about Ruto's secret meeting after kicking out journalists

Fresh details emerge about Ruto's secret meeting after kicking out journalists

Ambulances and fire engines should not pay toll fees - Senators

Ambulances and fire engines should not pay toll fees - Senators

Trending

KWS invites Kenyans to snake farming after Wajackoyah explained benefits

Snake Island, Brazil

DCI reveals face of Adams Arcade shooting suspect

Adams Arcade shooting suspect

Why Ruto kicked out journalists from event while narrating story about Uhuru [Video]

A file image of Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally

Sakaja attacks longtime friend Uhuru after degree was revoked

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja accuses President Uhuru Kenyatta of using his influence to have his degree from Team university in Uganda revoked by the Commission for University Education.