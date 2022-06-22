Wanted suspect arrested after 22 guns were discovered in his house

Lugwili surrendered to the police after he was declared to be on the run and handed over to the Anti Terror Police Unit.

The suspect is said to be a firearms dealer but his certificate of registration expired in 2018.

The guns were found by police officers who had accompanied auctioneers to his apartment after a court order.

As the officers were helping the enforcement of the court order, they were surprised to discover 22 guns and 565 bullets inside the apartment.

The guns which included escort magnum shotguns, one Benelli shotgun, five Quatro shotguns, one Savage shotgun, and six Walter pistols were found in one of the rooms inside the house.

According to police, they also found 25 handgun holsters, dozens of magazine carriers, 30 slings, and 10 sniper lights.

The officers also found an arms dealer’s registration certificate which had expired in December 2018.

“It seems he was a firearms dealer but it was dangerous for him to leave this issue to reach this stage with such weapons therein yet all indications are the license had expired,” said Kilimani DCI boss Stephen Tanki.

It has also emerged that the suspect has been arrested on diverse dates for crimes such as money laundering and fraud.