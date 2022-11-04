RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to be enjoying state-sponsored travel after he was spotted travelling in a Kenya Air Force jet.

Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet
Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to be enjoying state-sponsored travel after he was spotted arriving in Burundi in a Kenya Air Force jet.

The official account of the Presidency of the Republic reported that Kenyatta is representing the East Africa Community in the peace process in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During his visit to Burundi, Uhuru will hold talks with Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye.

Uhuru Kenyatta with Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye on November 4, 2022
Uhuru Kenyatta with Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye on November 4, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, Ndayishimiye is the East African Community's rotating chairperson for the DRC peace process.

Accompanied by SG Hon Peter Mathuki former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Facilitator mandated by EAC in the peace process in DRC, has just arrived at Melchior Ndadaye International Airport where he was received by Minister Ezekiel Nibigira in charge of EAC Affairs,” the office of Burundi’s president announced.

This comes days after President William Ruto sent 900 troops to DRC as part of the EAC Regional Force.

President Ruto also prayed for the safety of Kenyan soldiers and asked God to grant the troops success in the mission.

The event was held at the Embakasi Garrison where he flagged off the teams on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet
Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet Pulse Live Kenya

Before you are men and women from the Kenya Defence Forces. There are on a mission to protect humanity, mothers and children and our brothers & sisters in the DRC. We pray for them heavenly father, as they go to execute this mandate, that you will go ahead of them,” Ruto prayed.

Kenyatta has been seen as a reliable figure in conflict resolution within the region, having come from South Africa where he helped negotiate a peace deal between Ethiopia and Tigray.

Violence bullets and guns will not be the solution ultimately as has been the case with the warring Ethiopian parties today. The lasting solution can only come through political dialogue. People sit, engage and agree that they have differences because they do.

But agree that the lasting solution can only be through political engagement, political dialogue and being able to accommodate differences and diversity, while still remaining a United Ethiopia or for that matter a United Africa,” Uhuru told journalists after the agreement was signed.

