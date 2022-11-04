Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

The official account of the Presidency of the Republic reported that Kenyatta is representing the East Africa Community in the peace process in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During his visit to Burundi, Uhuru will hold talks with Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye.

Currently, Ndayishimiye is the East African Community's rotating chairperson for the DRC peace process.

“Accompanied by SG Hon Peter Mathuki former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Facilitator mandated by EAC in the peace process in DRC, has just arrived at Melchior Ndadaye International Airport where he was received by Minister Ezekiel Nibigira in charge of EAC Affairs,” the office of Burundi’s president announced.

This comes days after President William Ruto sent 900 troops to DRC as part of the EAC Regional Force.

President Ruto also prayed for the safety of Kenyan soldiers and asked God to grant the troops success in the mission.

The event was held at the Embakasi Garrison where he flagged off the teams on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

“Before you are men and women from the Kenya Defence Forces. There are on a mission to protect humanity, mothers and children and our brothers & sisters in the DRC. We pray for them heavenly father, as they go to execute this mandate, that you will go ahead of them,” Ruto prayed.

Uhuru speaks after helping seal a peace deal between Ethiopia and Tigray

Kenyatta has been seen as a reliable figure in conflict resolution within the region, having come from South Africa where he helped negotiate a peace deal between Ethiopia and Tigray.

“Violence bullets and guns will not be the solution ultimately as has been the case with the warring Ethiopian parties today. The lasting solution can only come through political dialogue. People sit, engage and agree that they have differences because they do.