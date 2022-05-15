RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Ruto announces Rigathi Gachagua as 2022 running mate

Deputy president William Ruto has announced Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with Deputy President William Ruto

Speaking from his Karen residence the Deputy president said he had reached the choice after a candid extensive discussion with the leaders of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a past UDA campaign rally

The deputy president said the candidate will not be a UDA candidate but a Kenya Kwanza candidate.

The deputy president said he was looking to work with other leaders who did not make the final person but made the shortlist.

The deputy president congratulated the candidates that made the shortlist of the position including Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru, national Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki

More to follow...

