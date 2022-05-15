Speaking from his Karen residence the Deputy president said he had reached the choice after a candid extensive discussion with the leaders of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.
DP Ruto announces Rigathi Gachagua as 2022 running mate
Deputy president William Ruto has announced Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.
The deputy president said the candidate will not be a UDA candidate but a Kenya Kwanza candidate.
The deputy president said he was looking to work with other leaders who did not make the final person but made the shortlist.
The deputy president congratulated the candidates that made the shortlist of the position including Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru, national Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki
More to follow...
