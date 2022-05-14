DP Ruto’s running mate to be unveiled today

The big announcement has triggered leaders allied with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to share their preferred aspirants for the would-be second in command.

This as other politicians hope that DP Ruto would make a good choice for his deputy.

Vocal lawmaker, Moses Kuria who is a member of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance affirmed the information on their Presidential flag bearer naming his deputy.

The Gatundu South MP in a post on Facebook wished the DP well and prayed he would make a wise decision.

“To my friend, my good friend, my bosom buddy William Ruto. May the Lord give you grace over the most difficult 11 hours of your life. I know you will do the right thing for the nation, our alliance and yourself. It shall be well," Kuria said.

Many speculations have been made regarding on who would be chosen for the position.

According to KTN New, sources from Kenya Kwanza disclosed that a selection panel had settled on Senator Kindiki Kithure.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is also a probable choice for the position according to Nominated Senator and Nairobi Woman Rep candidate Millicent Omanga.

Omanga who is Ruto’s close ally in a tweet said that the DP would settle on a lady politician preferably from the decisive and populous Mt Kenya region.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua notwithstanding is also a possible choice according to a few leaders.

In an interview, Political Analyst Mark Bichachi pointed out that 'DP Ruto’s search for a DP Ruto' was not based on the number of votes he/she would deliver but one whom he would control.

“He is afraid of facing a rebellious DP. He knows what he has done and wants the opposite. He likes to be in charge. In Kenya Kwanza, no one else is even close to him being in charge.

"Look at how colourless ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula (Weta) have become. In Kenya Kwanza, they aren’t co-principals it’s Ruto first,” Bichachi said.

Meanwhile, the Azimio la Umoja brigade is expected to unveil Raila's running mate on Sunday.