RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto woos Narok voters with tough talk on Kenyatta Family-owned land

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

With two months to the August polls, presidential aspirants have been pulling the land card during their campaigns in a bid to drum up support from the electorate

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto addressing a crowd in Narok County on May 28, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto addressing a crowd in Narok County on May 28, 2022

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto, while speaking on the campaign trail in Narok County on Saturday, reiterated that he plans to purchase the much-disputed Kedong Ranch and revert it back to the Maasai community.

Recommended articles

The deputy president promised the local community that his government would acquire the 75,000-acre Kedong Ranch and Rose farm – both in Narok County - to end ownership contestation.

Kedong Ranch is privately owned and has been linked to some members of the Kenyatta family who are reported to be among the 23 shareholders of the mother company - Kedong Company Ltd.

The Maasai community has long subscribed to community-owned land as part of its culture and economic value system and often when land is to be sold, elders are needed to approve.

The DP vowed to end the lingering issue about the land once he clinched the country’s topmost seat as it had prolonged for a long time and the locals needed the land back.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi representing the Coastal region and Garissa Town MP Aden Duale representing pastoralist communities in North-Eastern Kenya backed Ruto’s promise - both regions have faced land disputes.

Berating Raila Odinga's decision to make Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho Lands CS if he is elected president, Governor Kingi accused the Azimio presidential campaign of not offering concrete solutions to historic land disputes.

"If Ruto can give a solution on land in the Coast, can he be defeated in Kedong?

“When you tell Azimio you have land problems, they only have one solution. They will tell you that they will take one of you and make them a Cabinet Secretary of Lands,” he said.

Former National Assembly Majority Leader Duale added: "The solution to the land question since independence – will be solved by a Kenya Kwanza Government under the leadership of William Samoei Ruto.”

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto woos Narok voters with tough talk on Kenyatta Family-owned land

Ruto woos Narok voters with tough talk on Kenyatta Family-owned land

Kalonzo still vying & accepted Raila's offer - Wiper officials send mixed messages

Kalonzo still vying & accepted Raila's offer - Wiper officials send mixed messages

Uhuru makes surprise appearance at KDF airshow driving himself and Ethiopian PM

Uhuru makes surprise appearance at KDF airshow driving himself and Ethiopian PM

Traders flee to police station over incitement to violence in Kericho

Traders flee to police station over incitement to violence in Kericho

How we defeated Jubilee's plan to replace Ruto with Moi - Rigathi

How we defeated Jubilee's plan to replace Ruto with Moi - Rigathi

4 statements that have made Rigathi an easy target for Azimio

4 statements that have made Rigathi an easy target for Azimio

Joho lights up Azimio rally with audio clips of DP Ruto

Joho lights up Azimio rally with audio clips of DP Ruto

What to expect at Kenya Air Force spectacular air show festival at Uhuru Gardens [Video]

What to expect at Kenya Air Force spectacular air show festival at Uhuru Gardens [Video]

Costly blunder that saw IEBC lock Kalonzo out of presidential race

Costly blunder that saw IEBC lock Kalonzo out of presidential race

Trending

Cleophas Malala forced to share academic papers after rumours of being unqualified

Senator Malala displays certificates

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

Maryanne Oketch CREDIT: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.