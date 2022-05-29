Ruto woos Narok voters with tough talk on Kenyatta Family-owned land

The deputy president promised the local community that his government would acquire the 75,000-acre Kedong Ranch and Rose farm – both in Narok County - to end ownership contestation.

Kedong Ranch is privately owned and has been linked to some members of the Kenyatta family who are reported to be among the 23 shareholders of the mother company - Kedong Company Ltd.

The Maasai community has long subscribed to community-owned land as part of its culture and economic value system and often when land is to be sold, elders are needed to approve.

The DP vowed to end the lingering issue about the land once he clinched the country’s topmost seat as it had prolonged for a long time and the locals needed the land back.

Kingi berates Raila's Land CS offer to Governor Joho

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi representing the Coastal region and Garissa Town MP Aden Duale representing pastoralist communities in North-Eastern Kenya backed Ruto’s promise - both regions have faced land disputes.

Berating Raila Odinga's decision to make Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho Lands CS if he is elected president, Governor Kingi accused the Azimio presidential campaign of not offering concrete solutions to historic land disputes.

"If Ruto can give a solution on land in the Coast, can he be defeated in Kedong?

“When you tell Azimio you have land problems, they only have one solution. They will tell you that they will take one of you and make them a Cabinet Secretary of Lands,” he said.