Itumbi: Ruto’s parallel tallying center employed 55,490 and how tallying was done

In an affidavit replying to a presidential petition filed by Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua, Itumbi dismissed claims that Kenya Kwanza hired ICT gurus to rig the elections in favour of president-elect William Ruto.

He explained that Kenya Kwanza had an elaborate plan that enlisted the services of more than 55,490 people.

Itumbi noted that 46,000 agents were deployed across polling stations where the battle was won as results declared at the polling station and captured on Form 34A are final.

4,600 polling managers were also deployed with each overseeing 10 agents.

The polling managers reported to the Mashinani Hustler Nation Coordinators with each of the 290 constituencies was assigned a Mashinani Hustler Nation Coordinator.

Receiving Forms 34 A at the Hustlers Plaza on Ngong Road, Nairobi was also part of the plan.

To achieve this, Itumbi stated that 4,600 boda boda riders were engaged to transport the managers to collect the hard copy Forms 34As from their polling stations immediately they were signed by the presiding officers and facilitate the delivery of the forms to UDA party headquarters.