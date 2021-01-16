Preliminary results released by the Uganda Electoral Commission indicates that NRM candidate President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is leading in the presidential race with a total of 5,300,831 (58.83%) votes against his main challenger Bobi Wine who has 3,119,965 (34.62%) votes so far.

According to the Electoral commission the votes counted so far are a representation of 86 per cent of all the polling stations.

The commission is expected to announce the winner of the presidential race later in the day, as their constitution requires them to do so within 48 hours.

Bobi Wine

Uganda Presidential Results

7th Update

1. Yoweri Museveni - NRM

5,300,831

58.83%

2.Bobi Wine - NUP

3,119,965

34.62%

3.Patrick Amuriat - FDC

296,645

3.29%

Under Siege

On Friday, Ugandan Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine mentioned that he was under siege after the military raided his home.

In number of tweets, Bobi Wine mentioned that the military jumped over the fence in order to gain access and take control of his home.

“We are under siege. The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home” reads Bobi Wine’s tweets.

Earlier on the NUP Candidate had claimed victory in the presidential election, objecting early results which gave President Yoweri Museveni an early lead.

“I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far. I call upon all Ugandans to reject the blackmail. We have certainly won the election and we've won it by far. The people of Uganda voted massively for change of leadership from a dictatorship to a democratic government. But Museveni is trying to paint a picture that he is in the lead. What a joke!” said Bobi Wine