The Ministry of Health has announced free Covid-19 mass testing.

In a post of it's official Twitter account, MoH announced that the testing will be conducted this Friday from 9am- 4pm.

Those who want to be tested will have to visit Ronald Ngala Primary School in Dandora Phase 4 and Biafra Medical Centre in Kamukunji Sub County.

Free Coronavirus mass testing

Mass testing

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro announced that the county will start mass testing on Covid-19 next week.

In April, the Ministry of Health said it will begin mass testing for COVID-19 in hopes of controlling the spread of the virus.

The first phase of the mass testing prioritized high-density areas such as slums and high-risk areas such as hospitals and quarantine facilities.