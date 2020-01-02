Police are now looking into the death of a sex worker who was raped, killed and her body abandoned in a lodge in Machakos last night.

It is alleged that the middle aged woman was killed by one of her clients whom they were drinking with up to around 4 am.

The police believe that the woman could have first been raped before having her throat slit as reported by Capitalfm.

Her dead body was noticed by cleaners during their daily cleaning when they noticed blood coming from the room. The man with whom the lady had checked into the room with was nowhere to be found.

Machakos divisional criminal investigation officer Rodah Kanyi noted that they have already launched a manhunt for the suspect.