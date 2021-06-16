CS Kagwe responds after reported shortage of 2nd dose Covid-19 vaccine

The Ministry was responding to a complaint raised by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on Monday, where the doctors claimed to be experiencing an acute shortage of the vaccine.

"Dear @MOH_Kenya, there seems to be a communication breakdown regarding the second dose of the vaccine. There's EXTREME SHORTAGE," a statement from KMPDU read.

Pulse Live Kenya

The CS Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry stated that the shortage was anticipated, assuring members of the public that the ministry was working to address the issue.

"It has come to the attention of the @MOH_Kenya that medical workers, including doctors, have turned up at designated COVID-19 vaccination centers only to find that the doses allotted that day are finished.

"The Ministry has particularly noted concerns made through KMPDU. MoH wishes to re-assure doctors, other health workers and Kenyans who are eligible for the 2nd dose of the Covishield vaccine that they will get their due doses as soon as they become available," the Ministry reported.

CS Kagwe further assured the frontline workers that they remain the priority in the vaccination drive.

"As was the case with the first dose, doctors and other health workers will be given priority.