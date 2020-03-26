Mohamed Ali comes clean on claims of calling for MPs term extension over Coronavirus

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has been forced to come clean following reports alleging that he had called for extension of parliament’s term to 2023, over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the MP asked Kenyans to disregard the claims said to have come from him by a website looking to tarnish his name.

He called on them to report any such stories, as he urged Kenyans to follow the set guidelines to help defeat further spread of COVID-19 across the country.

“Ignore the ridiculous comments on parliament's term extension attributed to me by the click-bait fake websites out to tarnish my name. If you come across such, kindly report. In the meantime, I urge you all to take precautions to beat COVID 19. Wash your hands. Avoid hugs and HANDSHAKES. Stay at home. May the Almighty God keep all of us safe,” said Ali.

Nyali Mp Mohamed Ali

The Nyali MP made the remarks after a local blog claimed that he was leading a group of greedy MPs who want the term for the current parliament extended if the Coronavirus outbreak continues to the end of 2020.

According to the blog, the extension will help them fully serve their people.

