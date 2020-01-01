Kwale Woman Representative Zuleikha Hassan is one happy legislator after images of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho's New Year's bash emerged online.

The Governor along with his deputy Dr William Kingi and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir hosted a crossover party at the reclaimed Kibarani dumpsite on Tuesday night.

The Woman Rep commended the Governor and his team for the rehabilitation of the former dumpsite into a recreational park.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and Mombasa deputy governor Dr William Kingi during Governor Hassan Joho's New Year's bash at former Kibarani dumpsite

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho hosts New Year's bash at former Kibarani dumpsite

"Great job finally controlling the monster of Kibarani dumpsite. Thats what legacies are made of Governor Hassan Ali Joho," MP Hassan's tweet read.

Main acts in Joho's New Year's bash

The bash dubbed "Governor's Fireworks" was headlined by top East Africa music acts including Tanzania's Ommy Dimpoz and Mbosso as well as Kenya's Susumila.

The Governor was himself not present, he however shared his New Year's message through his social media accounts encouraging the people of Mombasa and Kenyans at large to embrace unity.

"Happy New Year to you all, lets make this a special year by preaching peaceful co-existence amongst ourselves.

"To you all a happy, prosperous and blessed New Year 2020. Asanteni sana for turning out in large numbers at the New Kibarani Recreational Park to usher in the new year. I urge each one of us to put our best foot forward in order to develop County 001 and the entire Country," the Governor urged.

Tanzania's Mbosso performs during Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho's New Year's bash at former Kibarani dumpsite