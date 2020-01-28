On Tuesday Nairobians woke up to surprise banners that were calling out the judiciary.

Banners erected along Thika Road, Mombasa Road and Jogoo Road were calling out the judiciary over recent corruption cases in the country.

The banners were captioned with different messages from various high profile cases that are before the courts.

The banner along Thika road read: "Why is the majority of inmates in Kenya the poor people, We demand a working judiciary free of corrupt judges now."

Mysterious anti-Judiciary banners erected in Nairobi at night

Among the banners, one questioned the controversial Akasha case which was prosecuted in the United States and saw the conviction and jailing of the drug baron brothers.

Mysterious anti-Judiciary banners erected in Nairobi at night

Allegations against judiciary

"Akasha's were free in Kenya for over 4 years with cases but were jailed in 2 months by a USA court. We demand a working judiciary free of corrupt judges now," another banner read.

Governors and ex-county bosses facing graft cases were also called out and the judiciary questioned over allegedly delaying cases.

Chief Justice David Maraga

"Will Kidero, Sonko or Waititu ever step in jail for corruption? We demand a working judiciary free of corrupt judges now," the banner at Muthurwa read.

Mysterious anti-Judiciary banners erected in Nairobi at night

Chief Justice David Maraga had expressed the frustration his office and the entire Judiciary have been suffering at the hands of the Executive.