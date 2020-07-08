A report by Mzalendo has given a glimpse into the contribution of Members of Parliament when discharging their duties in the House.

According to Mzalendo, Kapseret legislator Oscar Sudi and his Nakuru Town West counterpart Samuel Arama have made zero contributions in the National Assembly since 2017.

The report by Mzalendo also showed that the performance of the 3rd Session of the 12trh Parliament is low since only 21 lawmakers made contributions in 2019.

Mzalendo's list of silent MPs includes Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Amin Deddy (Laikipia East), Ahmed Gaal (Tarbaj), Johnson Naicca (Mumias West), and Abdi Tepo (Isiolo South).

Kenyan parliament in session (Twitter)

Silent Members

Others on the list include Abdi Shurie (Balambala), Geoffrey Kingagi (Mbeere South), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Aladwa (Makadara), John Owino (Awendo), Gideon Konchella (Kilgoris), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Alfred Sambu (Webuye East) and James Mukwe (Kabuchai).

Amin Deddy (Laikipia East), Rose Museo (Makueni), Beatrice Kones (Bomet East) and Amina Gedow (Mandera) were also on the silent list in the House.

David Sankok (Nominated), Wilberforce Ojiambo (Funyula), Robert Pukose (Endebess) and Benson Makali (Kitui Central) were ranked as the best performing MPs.

According to Mzalendo, Millie Odhiambo, Jacqueline Oduol (Nominated), Jennifer Shamala (Nominated), Ruweida Obo (Lamu) and Sophia Noor (Ijara) were the best performing female MPs.

In the Senate, Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Ochilo Ayako(Migori) and Gertrude Musuruve (Nominated) were named the best performing.