In a statement on Tuesday, NCWSC said that the city will experience a shortage of water on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited would like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be a shutdown of the Ng'ethu Water Treatment Plant from Wednesday, 12 August 2020 at 6.00 am to Thursday, 13 August 2020, 6.00pm," the statement read in part.
Nairobi areas affected
Areas affected include City Centre, UoN, Coca Cola factory, JKIA, EPZ-Athi River, South B, South C, Industrial Area, Mlango Kubwa, Mathare, Eastleigh Airforce, Huruma Kariobangi and Pangani.
Others include Maringo, Buruburu, Bahati, Outer-ring road, Kangundo road, Thika Road, Limuru road and areas along Naivasha road.
Residents of the listed areas have been urged to use water sparingly.