In a statement on Tuesday, NCWSC said that the city will experience a shortage of water on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited would like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be a shutdown of the Ng'ethu Water Treatment Plant from Wednesday, 12 August 2020 at 6.00 am to Thursday, 13 August 2020, 6.00pm," the statement read in part.

A man hawks water in jerry cans in Nairobi on August 31, 2015

Nairobi areas affected

Areas affected include City Centre, UoN, Coca Cola factory, JKIA, EPZ-Athi River, South B, South C, Industrial Area, Mlango Kubwa, Mathare, Eastleigh Airforce, Huruma Kariobangi and Pangani.

Others include Maringo, Buruburu, Bahati, Outer-ring road, Kangundo road, Thika Road, Limuru road and areas along Naivasha road.

Residents of the listed areas have been urged to use water sparingly.