The family of sporting legend Daniel Adongo whose plight and miserable transformation moved Kenyans has broken its silence on the matter.

The Kenyan international sportsman became a cause of concern after he posted content that demonstrated a miserable transformation from a rising star to being broke, homeless and seeming state of depression.

Speaking on the matter that saw Kenyans take to social media, the family urged for calm, maintaining that they will do all they can to save Adongo who made history, becoming the first African to play in the America's National Football League (NFL),

“Whether Dan is in trouble is neither here nor there, but I want to tell his fans and Kenyans that his family is doing everything to put things under control,” stated his father in an interview with Saturday Nation.

Daniel Adongo

Worrying videos

The NFL star posted several videos that went viral showing his deteriorated physical state and raising questions about his mental health.

In one video, the former rugby star was seen smoking what appeared to be marijuana with multiple cult-ish piercings in his face.

In a second video, Adongo confessed being broke as he waited to be refunded some money that was owed to him by an unnamed hotel.

Adongo’s high-flying career in the NFL came to a grinding halt in 2015 after he was suspended from the NFL for alleged domestic violence.

In the wake of the allegations, his contract with Indianapolis Colts was cancelled as things moved from bad to worse for the sporting giant.