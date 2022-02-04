How much it will cost ANC aspirants vying in the August 9 General Election

The Musalia Mudavadi-led party, through a notice from its nominations board, has provided reduced fees for women aspirants, the youth, and persons living with disability.

Male candidates running for the governor’s seat will require Sh300,000 while female candidates and the youth will be required to part with half the amount - Sh150,000.

Persons abled differently, on the other hand, will pay Sh25,000 for all posts except for the ward representative seat where they will pay Sh10,000.

Those seeking to become senators through the party will be required to pay Sh200,00 (men) while the youth and female aspirants will pay Sh100,000.

National Assembly hopefuls have their fee set at Sh150,000 (men) and Sh75,000 for female and youth aspirants. ANC has maintained its fee for woman representative aspirants at Sh150,000 regardless of age.

Members of the county assembly will have to cough up for Sh25,000 (men) while the youth and female aspirants will part with Sh10,000.

The party has since asked interested candidates to make a formal request on their intention to vie under the party before February 18, 2022.

“We are hereby inviting interested candidates to send an official letter declaring their intent to vie on our party ticket in any of the following positions; Governor, Senator, Woman Rep, MPs, and MCAs,” the notice read.

Party fees for DP Ruto's UDA

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) recently announced that aspirants who intend to vie in the August 2022 General Election should apply before the February 28.

The UDA National Election Board set the fees for candidates who want to become president at Sh1 million for male candidates and Sh500,000 for women and youth.

Aspirants who want to vie for governor seats across on a UDA ticket are required to pay Sh500,000 for men and Sh250,000 for women and youth.

Senatorial aspirants will pay an application fee of Sh250,000 for men and Sh125,000 for women and youth.

Woman Representative aspirants will be required to pay Sh250,000 and Sh125,000 for young women.

Candidates who want to vie for MP seats on a UDA ticket will part with Sh250,000 for men and Sh125,000 for women and youth.