Police on Thursday evening chased a Toyota Prado vehicle into Kirinyaga County after the driver refused to stop for a check.

The law enforcement officers discovered 13 illegal immigrants stuffed into the seven-seater vehicle along with 20 kilograms of bhang.

Sagana traffic police officers intercepted the vehicle along Sagana-Karatina road after noticing that it was overloaded.

The driver is said to have jumped off of the vehicle at Makutano Junction and have escaped leaving the 13 Ethiopian nationals and the drugs inside the vehicle.

"The Ethiopians between 14 and 24 years old were being transported to Nairobi from Ethiopia and right now they are being held at Sagana Police Station and will charged for being in the county illegally," Mwea-West police boss Stephen Wenda confirmed.