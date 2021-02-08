The National Police Service has issued a statement following an incident involving a matatu in Juja, Kiambu County.

In a brief statement posted on their verified Twitter handle, the police noted that the vehicle had been impounded.

Two passengers were on Saturday thrown out of the moving matatu, registration number KCZ-729C.

"Our attention has been brought to an unfortunate incident where a lady was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle in Juja. The vehicle KCZ-729C has been detained in Wanguru Police Station in Mwea. The driver and conductor is still at large. We assure you that action will be taken against the culprits involved," the statement read.

Saturday night accident

The two victims, John Njoroge and 26-year-old Judy Wanjiku Nyaga, reported the incident on Saturday night.

Juja OCPD Dorothy Migarisha confirmed having received the report adding that they suffered injuries to their hands and legs which were treated at a hospital in Ruiru.

Judy Wanjiku would later complain of headaches and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Thika Level IV Hospital.