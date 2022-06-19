RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Francis Mureithi injured in Jacaranda Grounds chaos as police lob teargas

Amos Robi

The grounds had been double booked by DP Ruto and Embakasi east MP Babu Owino

Francis Mureithi injured in Jacaranda grounds chaos
Francis Mureithi injured in Jacaranda grounds chaos

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the upcoming Embakasi East election, Francis Mureithi, has been injured after chaos broke at the Jaracanda Grounds, Nairobi.

The grounds which were to play host to a rally by the deputy president after a church service in Roysambu saw two rival groups clash leading to Mureithi getting hit by a stone in the melee.

A woman was also injured in the chaos which forced police officers who had earlier marked the area and left to make their way back to disperse the rowdy crowds using teargas canisters.

According to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, both events had been cancelled due to a double booking with Babu Owino confirming that the Azimio rally has been cancelled.

Mureithi is contesting for the second time against incumbent Babu Owino who is running on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket.

More to follow...

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

