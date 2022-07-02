RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

IEBC rejects CUE letter revoking Johnson Sakaja’s degree

Authors:

Charles Ouma

IEBC responds to CUE revealing the only way to bar Johnson Sakaja from Nairobi gubernatorial race

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed a letter issued by the Commission for University Education (CUE) revoking Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja’s degree.

Recommended articles

According to the electoral body, the matter on Sakaja’s degree issued by Team University was resolved by the disputes tribunal which upheld Sakaja’s nomination to join the gubernatorial race.

IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati noted that the Commission now intends to proceed with the printing of ballot papers after receiving greenlight from Justice Anthony Mrima, noting that only a court order can compel the commission to reverse its decision clearing Sakaja to run on the August 9.

READ: I was too embarrassed - Sakaja finally opens up on why he dropped out of UoN

“The DRC judiciously considered the said complainant and made a finding that the returning officer could not be faulted for clearing Mr Sakaja based on the above degree certificate from Team University. Indeed, the returning officer’s main obligation, in ascertaining the educational qualifications, is to ensure that the provision of Regulation 47 of the Elections Regulations, 2022 are met.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a meeting with Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) officials ahead of the 2022 elections on July 1, 2022
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a meeting with Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) officials ahead of the 2022 elections on July 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“It is recalled that the said degree certificate was accompanied by a letter of recognition dated June 6, 2022 from your good office, which the communication fully relied on,” noted Mr Chebukati in his response to CUE boss Prof Mwenda Ntarangwi.

The IEBC added: “The totality of the foregoing is that the commission acted within the law and is now functus officio as far as the authenticity of the impugned degree certificate is concerned. The only way to compel the commission to revoke and reserve its decision is through a court order setting aside the decision of DRC.”

READ: Sakaja displays Mercedes he bought in campus, reveals it belonged to Moses Wetangula

The Sakaja degree fiasco took another turn on Thursday, June 29 after CUE wrote to IEBC indicating that the Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful’s degree was issued by Kampala-based Team University in ineligible for recognition.

Nairobi Governor hopeful Johnson Sakaja speaking during a UDA party Economic Forum held in Nairobi on June 21, 2022
Nairobi Governor hopeful Johnson Sakaja speaking during a UDA party Economic Forum held in Nairobi on June 21, 2022 Nairobi Governor hopeful Johnson Sakaja speaking during a UDA party Economic Forum held in Nairobi on June 21, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"That in Sakaja Johnson Arthur's official declaration in 2017, while vying for the position of Senator, he indicated that the only higher education qualification he held was a degree from the University of Nairobi. There was no declaration made pertaining to Team University, from which he now states that he had obtained a degree in 2016.

"The University of Nairobi has since written to the Commission, confirming that whereas he enrolled for a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science in 2003, he did not complete his studies," the letter from CUE read.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Investigations unearth details on cop who threw teargas at Martha Karua

Investigations unearth details on cop who threw teargas at Martha Karua

New Al Shabaab graduates eliminated by KDF in Boni Forest

New Al Shabaab graduates eliminated by KDF in Boni Forest

I am tired of Sakaja’s lies - furious Miguna blasts Sakaja

I am tired of Sakaja’s lies - furious Miguna blasts Sakaja

TSC fires deputy CEO Dr Mulunda over corruption

TSC fires deputy CEO Dr Mulunda over corruption

Ruto hints at going after Uhuru and his administration

Ruto hints at going after Uhuru and his administration

Matiang’i reveals police tenders that have angered Kenya Kwanza politicians

Matiang’i reveals police tenders that have angered Kenya Kwanza politicians

IEBC rejects CUE letter revoking Johnson Sakaja’s degree

IEBC rejects CUE letter revoking Johnson Sakaja’s degree

Policeman charged with attempting to injure Martha Karua with teargas

Policeman charged with attempting to injure Martha Karua with teargas

Karua back in Gusiiland after chaotic rally ended prematurely

Karua back in Gusiiland after chaotic rally ended prematurely

Trending

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

They offered me Sh200M to drop my presidential bid - Wajackoyah

Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya campaigning at the Paris Lounge in Nairobi on June 25, 2022

Murkomen reacts to mock election held by KTN journalist in Nakuru

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Wajackoyah to export dog meat to pay national debt if elected

Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya campaigning at the Whiskey River lounge along Kiambu Road