RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

CBK governor's response to claims of currency shortage

Authors:

Amos Robi

The CBK governor Patrick Njoroge speaks after CS Matiang'i said there is a shortage of Sh100 and Sh200 notes

Governor Patrick Njoroge of the Central Bank of Kenya
Governor Patrick Njoroge of the Central Bank of Kenya

The Central Bank of Kenya CBK has dismissed the allegations by Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i that banks are experiencing shortages of Sh200 notes.

Recommended articles

In an extensive press released by the CBK governor Patrick Njoroge, the CBK supplied banks with enough Sh200 notes for the month and that banks had not made any complain of experiencing the shortage of the notes.

“I don’t know where the story about small notes is coming from, all I can tell you is that we supply notes as demanded by banks for instance in the month of July we supplied an equivalent of Sh2.1 billion of the Sh100 notes. Where we stand, when a bank demands we supply,” Dr Njoroge said.

READ: Police raid politician's house & seize fake cash

CBK governor Patrick Njoroge
CBK governor Patrick Njoroge CBK governor Patrick Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

While addressing stakeholders during the launch of the inaugural Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing National Risk Assessment Report (2021), CS Matiang’i said politicians seeking elective office in the August 9, General Election were hoarding the notes for distribution during campaigns.

The cabinet secretary said that politicians who were using money to influence voters’ decisions are likely to plunder public resources if elected into office.

If you put these people into elective positions do you think they will actually firm up the regulatory environment? It is a question we have to ask ourselves,” Dr Matiang’i said.

READ: CBK to now monitor suspicious bets

CS Fred Matiang'i releases the Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing National Risk assessment report
CS Fred Matiang'i releases the Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing National Risk assessment report Pulse Live Kenya

He added that a number of billionaire car dealers were suspected to be funding politicians or were used to launder money.

Car dealers changed billions of shillings. How many cars do you need to sell to be able to have billions and all these dealers are friends of senior politicians? They are now the ones financing all these Sh200 and Sh500 notes in the villages and so on,” Matiang’i stated.

In May, the CS expressed worry in the candidates who have offered themselves for election in the upcoming August 9 polls.

CS Matiang'i said the country risks having almost half of elected office holders belonging to money laundering gangs if Kenyans allow the candidates to bribe their way to the leadership seats.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CBK governor's response to claims of currency shortage

CBK governor's response to claims of currency shortage

Jail or not? - Chebukati to know his fate today

Jail or not? - Chebukati to know his fate today

Spectacular military event disrupts flights in Wilson

Spectacular military event disrupts flights in Wilson

Rigathi Gachagua slams judge after losing Sh202 million in high court ruling

Rigathi Gachagua slams judge after losing Sh202 million in high court ruling

Rigathi Gachagua loses Sh202 million

Rigathi Gachagua loses Sh202 million

DCI sharpshooter wins 4 gold medals at Queen’s Shooting Competition in UK

DCI sharpshooter wins 4 gold medals at Queen’s Shooting Competition in UK

Media Council's tough demands to Magoha for likening journalist to Al-Shabaab

Media Council's tough demands to Magoha for likening journalist to Al-Shabaab

Uhuru's message to residents after launching Nakuru Railway Station

Uhuru's message to residents after launching Nakuru Railway Station

Interesting details about plane used to transport ballot papers

Interesting details about plane used to transport ballot papers

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group