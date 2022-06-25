Gachagua outlines his 4 greatest contributions to Ruto’s campaign

Gachagua explained that campaigns for the top seat is a grueling exercise, noting that he took some load from Ruto’s shoulder after he was unveiled as the Kenya Kwanza running mate.

1. More responsibilities and freeing up time for DP Ruto

He explained that the role of deputizing Ruto saw him assume more powers and responsibilities that he previously lacked.

“I have taken some loads from the DP’s shoulders. Previously, we were in his team but did not have the mandate to make decisions, chair meetings and give directions. I have lessened his work,” he noted.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. 100 meetings and campaigning on his own

Gachagua also explained that after coming on board, he has led the Kenya Kwanza team in covering more ground, including campaigning on his own.

In particular, he noted that he has held more than 100 meetings in Mount Kenya and Rift Valley, freeing up time for Ruto to focus on other regions.

“I am now able to go to campaign on my own. This is bringing value to the presidential campaign. I have led more than 100 meetings in the Mt Kenya in the last three weeks. Now the DP comes to the mountain just once in a while. I cover the whole region. I also had many meetings in the Rift Valley,” the Mathira lawmaker explained.

3. Economic forums and engaging the public

The Kenya Kwanza running mate also listed the economic forums that he has had across the nation as part of his greatest achievements in the Ruto camp.

Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that after being named to deputize Ruto, he was specifically tasked with the economy, an area he has delivered on.

“When the DP made me his running mate, he tasked me with the responsibility of the economy. I am doing a lot in the Kenya Kwanza economic forums. I have chaired economic forums in the Rift Valley, the mountain and other places,” Gachagua stated.

4. Leading UDA campaign machinery

On the campaign stage, he has been on the frontline leading teams campaigning for their joint ticket across the country.

Gachagua explained that the UDA campaign machinery is divided into four, with one led by him.

“We split our teams into four. There is one headed by the DP himself, I head Team Two, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi leads the third while the fourth is under Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. By doing that, we can cover the whole country effectively,” he stated.

As a result of his involvement in the campaigns, his day starts early and ends late.