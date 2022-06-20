RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Kiunjuri warns Ruto on losing over 50,000 votes after drama with Kuria, Kabogo

Denis Mwangi

Internal wrangles between UDA presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua and other Kenya Kwanza leaders could jeopardize DP Ruto's presidential bid - Kiunjuri explains

Former Agriculture CS and The Service Party founder Mwangi Kiunjuri
Former Agriculture CS and The Service Party founder Mwangi Kiunjuri

The Service Party leader, and former Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri has termed Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua as a dictator.

In an interview on Inooro TV, Kiunjuri supported claims from other Kenya Kwanza leaders that the United Democratic Alliance was frustrating smaller parties in Mt Kenya region.

He said that Gachagua was behaving as though the Kenya Kwanza alliance had already won the elections, cautioning that it would cost the DP votes.

Let us cover up for each other, friendly fire kills and as we fight, we are killing ourselves.

We are carrying ourselves like hunters who get into a conflict while in the bush and with no game plan,” Kiunjuri explained.

The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri during an interview with Inooro TV
The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri during an interview with Inooro TV Pulse Live Kenya

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo have recently accused UDA of sidelining smaller parties, leading to their withdrawal from the Kenya Kwanza campaign caravans.

Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria, Tujibebe Party leader William Kabogo … Amani National Congress’ (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and I are principals,” the TSP leader said.

Our agreement indicates that we all enjoy equal rights and status in Kenya Kwanza. That includes Deputy President Dr William Ruto, who is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader. Mr Gachagua should… respect the equal rights of other principals,” he said.

Kiunjuri stated that denying other principals the opportunity to speak at Kenya Kwanza public rallies was sowing discord among the leaders.

Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County
Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya

Kabogo recently described the Mathira MP as “a dictator who means nothing but doom for Kenyan Kwanza even with the full knowledge that he was not our unanimous choice for the running mate slot. I personally opposed him and he does not qualify to be a president in waiting”.

On his part, Kuria claimed that UDA candidates were warned against associating with candidates from other parties within the alliance.

He has called for a meeting of Kenya Kwanza alliance principals to stem the division before it's too late.

Kiunjuri now warns that the internal wrangles could cost Ruto victory in the fast-approaching General Elections on August 9, 2022.

Kiambu gubernatorial candidate Moses Kuria with Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua during Kuria's manifesto launch on May 28, 2022
Kiambu gubernatorial candidate Moses Kuria with Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua during Kuria's manifesto launch on May 28, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

In 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner by gaining only 8,000 votes above the threshold.

In 2017, he improved to 130,000. What if Kabogo leaves with 50,000 votes, Kuria follows suit with equal numbers and I also ship out with the same figure? This is an election like no other… it is the toughest of all we have held so far and every vote counts,” the aspiring Laikipia East MP said.

Denis Mwangi

