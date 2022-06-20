Kiunjuri warns Ruto on losing over 50,000 votes after drama with Kuria, Kabogo

In an interview on Inooro TV, Kiunjuri supported claims from other Kenya Kwanza leaders that the United Democratic Alliance was frustrating smaller parties in Mt Kenya region.

He said that Gachagua was behaving as though the Kenya Kwanza alliance had already won the elections, cautioning that it would cost the DP votes.

“Let us cover up for each other, friendly fire kills and as we fight, we are killing ourselves.

“We are carrying ourselves like hunters who get into a conflict while in the bush and with no game plan,” Kiunjuri explained.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo have recently accused UDA of sidelining smaller parties, leading to their withdrawal from the Kenya Kwanza campaign caravans.

“Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria, Tujibebe Party leader William Kabogo … Amani National Congress’ (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and I are principals,” the TSP leader said.

“Our agreement indicates that we all enjoy equal rights and status in Kenya Kwanza. That includes Deputy President Dr William Ruto, who is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader. Mr Gachagua should… respect the equal rights of other principals,” he said.

Kiunjuri stated that denying other principals the opportunity to speak at Kenya Kwanza public rallies was sowing discord among the leaders.

Kabogo recently described the Mathira MP as “a dictator who means nothing but doom for Kenyan Kwanza even with the full knowledge that he was not our unanimous choice for the running mate slot. I personally opposed him and he does not qualify to be a president in waiting”.

On his part, Kuria claimed that UDA candidates were warned against associating with candidates from other parties within the alliance.

He has called for a meeting of Kenya Kwanza alliance principals to stem the division before it's too late.

Kiunjuri now warns that the internal wrangles could cost Ruto victory in the fast-approaching General Elections on August 9, 2022.

“In 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner by gaining only 8,000 votes above the threshold.