Raila Odinga's message to Kenyans as polls kickoff cross the Country

Dennis Milimo

This is the fifth time, Odinga is running for presidency after unsuccessful attempts in 1997, 2007, 2013 AND 2017

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called upon Kenyans to exercise their democratic right in a peaceful and orderly manner across the county.

In a statement, Odinga thanked Kenyans and his family for according him support during the campaign period, noting that time has come for them to vote for a better Nation.

“We have travelled a long journey during this year and today is my turn to say Asante (Thank you) to all of you.

“Firstly, I would like to thank my family for bearing with me and my entire team for all the hard work and sleepless nights they have put in,” Odinga said in part.

READ: Raila's team reacts after IEBC suspends governor polls in Kakamega, Mombasa

The ODM party leader pointed out that no woman or man can change a country without the participation all the electorates.

“More importantly to the people of Kenya. Asante for maintaining peace and order and performing your civic duty of Citizenship in harmony. As we head to the polls, I wish you all well and pray for abundant blessings for you and your families.

“Democracy can sometimes be slow, but exercising your vote is your democratic right. No one man or woman can change Kenya, we all must participate to make it work and make this country the best in can be. Peace be with you, God bless this election. God bless this our land and Nation,” Raila Odinga said.

This is the fifth time, Odinga is running for presidency after unsuccessful attempts in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

At the same time, Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has also penned a sensitization note to all Kenyans, as the 2022 General Elections kickoff across the country.

The fastest man in Africa used his social media pages to remind Kenyans to exercise their constitutional right at the ballot.

READ: Omanyala powers 4X100 relay team into finals as Abraham Kibiwot bags another gold for Kenya

“Kenya my motherland!!

“As we go to exercise our democratic rights tomorrow as Kenyans lets do it in peace and remember that elections come and go. Remember Your vote is precious. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and you have to use it,” Omanyala advised.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

