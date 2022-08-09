Raila Odinga's message to Kenyans as polls kickoff cross the Country

In a statement, Odinga thanked Kenyans and his family for according him support during the campaign period, noting that time has come for them to vote for a better Nation.

“We have travelled a long journey during this year and today is my turn to say Asante (Thank you) to all of you.

“Firstly, I would like to thank my family for bearing with me and my entire team for all the hard work and sleepless nights they have put in,” Odinga said in part.

The ODM party leader pointed out that no woman or man can change a country without the participation all the electorates.

“More importantly to the people of Kenya. Asante for maintaining peace and order and performing your civic duty of Citizenship in harmony. As we head to the polls, I wish you all well and pray for abundant blessings for you and your families.

“Democracy can sometimes be slow, but exercising your vote is your democratic right. No one man or woman can change Kenya, we all must participate to make it work and make this country the best in can be. Peace be with you, God bless this election. God bless this our land and Nation,” Raila Odinga said.

This is the fifth time, Odinga is running for presidency after unsuccessful attempts in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

Ferdinand Omanyala’s special message to Kenyans on Voting day

At the same time, Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has also penned a sensitization note to all Kenyans, as the 2022 General Elections kickoff across the country.

The fastest man in Africa used his social media pages to remind Kenyans to exercise their constitutional right at the ballot.

“Kenya my motherland!!