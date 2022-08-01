RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

Amos Robi

The poll was conducted in 12 different regions in the country and the diaspora as well

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)
2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

A new poll by Intel Research Solutions (IRS) has reported that Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto is likely to beat his Azimio opponent Raila Odinga in round one of the general elections.

The report released by the research company on Monday August 1, indicated an increase of Ruto’s popularity from 50.5% to 53.1% leading in six out of the twelve areas the poll was conducted while Raila Odinga's popularity shot down from 44.2% to 42.7% .

Root’s party’s George Wajackoyah was third with 1.2% approval ratings while Agano party's Waihiga Mwaure managed a 0.2% approval rating from the poll.

IRS presidential survey poll
IRS presidential survey poll IRS presidential survey poll Pulse Live Kenya

According to the report, Raila led in South Eastern Kenya, Maa Rift, Luo Nyanza South Nyanza and Nairobi whereas Ruto took dominance in Mt Kenya East, Mt Kenya West, Mt Kenya Diaspora, Central Rift and Western Kenya.

Close contention was witnessed in the Maa Rift region where Raila led with 49.7% approval ratings followed closely by Ruto with 46.5% approval ratings and Western Kenya where Ruto beat Raila with 48.2% approval rating and Ruto with 47.0% approval rating.

The poll report further identified the Kenya Kwanza Coalition as the most popular coalition ahead of the Azimio coalition. The Kenya Kwanza coalition also emerged as the most preferred coalition by the youth whereas there was a tie on those aged 55 and above for the coalitions.

IRS Poll survey
IRS Poll survey IRS Poll survey Pulse Live Kenya

The poll was conducted between Saturday, July 23 to Thursday, July 28, against a sample size of 29,857 across the 47 counties.

A similar poll conducted by IRS in July showed Ruto take the lead with a 50.5 % approval rating compared to Raila Odinga's 44.2% approval rating.

The data suggested that William Ruto will probably defeat his opponent in the first round and would become president if the election were held today.

Amos Robi

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

