Inside Uhuru’s Mt Kenya tour ahead of Raila-Ruto contest in August

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Uhuru's first stop will be in Nyeri

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga
President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to assert his influence and rally the Mt Kenya region behind Raila Odinga, in what could be a game changer for the former Prime Minister who is vying for the presidency in Kenya's upcoming General Election.

As 2022 elections campaigns enter the homestretch, President Kenyatta will next week flex his muscles in his backyard and complement Martha Karua’s efforts in what is promising to be a game-changer for Odinga’s fortunes in the region.

The head of state will flex his muscles in a well-planned tour, blending the launch of government projects with campaigns as he explains to his home turf why they should back the Azimio duo of Odinga and Karua.

His first stop will be in Nyeri where he will launch the Mwai Kibaki Hospital after the upgrade of the facility and subsequent change of name from Kenyatta National Hospital Othaya Annex in honour of former President Kibaki.

The head of state will also traverse the region to thank the voters for the overwhelming support that saw him complete his two terms and give them political direction.

“The president will also use the opportunity to thank Mt Kenya residents for voting him for ten years and bid us goodbye. We are privileged that his goodbye is by way of launching and commissioning development projects,” Jubilee director of elections and Kieni MP Kanini Kega confirmed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta
The busy schedule will also see the unveil the Sh350 million Narumoru level Four Hospital with a 170-bed capacity constructed during his reign.

He will also launch Chaka market which has been upgraded at a cost of Sh1 billion to promote trade and offer a ready market for farmers from the region.

READ: Azimio threatens to boycott debate, issues 2 demands for Raila to participate

The president will also tour Karicheni location where he will commission the apparel centre project that will employ over 5,000 youth and tailor police and military uniforms.

His itinerary also indicates that he will visit Kimathi University and lay a foundation stone for the Sh3 billion Cancer Centre at the institution.

Experts opine that this being the last tour, the head of state will go full-throttle drumming support for the Raila-Karua ticket.

Odinga will however not accompany the President during the tour in what is believed to be a calculated strategy to deny the rival Kenya Kwanza outfit the opportunity to drive the narrative that the Azimio candidate is the president’s project.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Inside Uhuru's Mt Kenya tour ahead of Raila-Ruto contest in August

