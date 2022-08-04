RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto finally secures Nyayo stadium after court order

Authors:

Irene Okere

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has finally been given a mandate by court to hold his final rally at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022

The court order was issued by Justice Joseph Sergon after DP Ruto took legal action against Sports Kenya challenging their decision of preventing him and his team from holding their final political rally at Nyayo Stadium.

Recommended articles

Earlier, Sports Kenya - an agency in charge of stadiums - had told Ruto, through a letter, that the venue was already booked for another function on August 6, 2022.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto on the campaign trail in Embu County on July 1, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto on the campaign trail in Embu County on July 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The letter was addressed to UDA party secretary general Ms Veronica Maina, and copied to among others, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo.

READ: Nyayo Stadium saga continues as Ruto camp threaten to go to court

Sports Kenya an urgency mandated to manage most stadiums in Kenya, addressed the letter to UDA party secretary general Ms. Veronica Maina and copied it to among others, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo.

We regret to inform you that due to peace concerts scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sports Center- Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium between August 5 to 7, 2022. The facility will not be available for their use," read the letter.

Through the Kenya Kwanza flag bearer, the UDA party shared a permit exhibiting that they were allowed to hold their rally slated on August 6 at Nyayo stadium.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto wrote a letter to Sports Kenya challenging its decision to prevent him and his team from holding their final political rally at Nyayo Stadium.

In a letter drafted by lawyers representing United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party argued that Sports Kenya's decision to prevent a rally from taking place on August 6 is in breach of a contract signed on July 12.

Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium
Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto locked out of Nyayo Stadium on final day of campaigns

The Kenya Kwanza brigade further reiterated that the body mandated to manage sports stadiums in the country violated a number of constitutional laws and in the event, the matter isn't resolved, the party would have no choice but take further legal action.

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto finally secures Nyayo stadium after court order

Ruto finally secures Nyayo stadium after court order

CS Matiang'i announces public holiday

CS Matiang'i announces public holiday

UDA takes action on Joho and Junet over viral clip

UDA takes action on Joho and Junet over viral clip

Win for Azimio after Court quashes IEBC's decision on manual voter register

Win for Azimio after Court quashes IEBC's decision on manual voter register

Uhuru inaugurates KDF's National Defence University [Photos]

Uhuru inaugurates KDF's National Defence University [Photos]

Wajackoya's running mate throws him under the bus as cracks emerge [Video]

Wajackoya's running mate throws him under the bus as cracks emerge [Video]

CS Magoha's humble apology to parents for abrupt closure of schools

CS Magoha's humble apology to parents for abrupt closure of schools

Kisumu is beautiful and peaceful - Anyang' Nyong'o tells Americans

Kisumu is beautiful and peaceful - Anyang' Nyong'o tells Americans

Mt Kenya region favoured during campaigns - Senator Kajwang'

Mt Kenya region favoured during campaigns - Senator Kajwang'

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Governor Ali Hassan Joho

Joho in trouble after sharing a doctored video of Ruto

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

Dr Alfred Mutua speaks durimng Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Machakos on July 30, 2022 where he endorsed Azimio politician Wavinya Ndeti for governor

Alfred Mutua campaigns for Azimio candidate as DP Ruto watches

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto at a campaign rally in Turkana County on July 10, 2022

Ruto warns Uhuru against harming his children in fiery speech [Video]