Ruto finally secures Nyayo stadium after court order

Earlier, Sports Kenya - an agency in charge of stadiums - had told Ruto, through a letter, that the venue was already booked for another function on August 6, 2022.

The letter was addressed to UDA party secretary general Ms Veronica Maina, and copied to among others, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo.

“We regret to inform you that due to peace concerts scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sports Center- Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium between August 5 to 7, 2022. The facility will not be available for their use," read the letter.

Through the Kenya Kwanza flag bearer, the UDA party shared a permit exhibiting that they were allowed to hold their rally slated on August 6 at Nyayo stadium.

Ruto camp threatening to go to court

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto wrote a letter to Sports Kenya challenging its decision to prevent him and his team from holding their final political rally at Nyayo Stadium.

In a letter drafted by lawyers representing United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party argued that Sports Kenya's decision to prevent a rally from taking place on August 6 is in breach of a contract signed on July 12.

