President Uhuru Kenyatta directs that all educational institutions; in all levels of learning learning in the country shall re-open in accordance with the calendar issued by the Ministry of Education.
President Kenyatta orders schools to re-open as stated in calendar; bars to operate until 7pm
JUST IN
Uhuru gives nation adress Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
Uhuru also directed that all bars in the country shall be opened and operate until 7pm.
The President further directed that the resumption of sporting activities shall be guided by the regulations to be issued by the Ministry of Health, jointly with the Ministry of Sports.
Employers have been encouraged to have a work-from-home policy for its workers with the exception of critical and essential services employees.
Hospitals are directed to limit visitors to one visitor per patient per day.
Prohibition against political gatherings extended until otherwise directed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke