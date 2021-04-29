RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru appoints new KEMSA Chairperson, after Kembi Gitura was kicked out

Miriam Mwende

Changes at KEMSA

President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed a new chairperson for the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

In a Gazette Notice issued on April 28, 2021, the president appointed Mary Chao Mwadime to be the new Chair of the Authority's Board of Directors.

The appointment will take effect on April 30, 2021 for a term of three years.

The appointment comes months after the President transferred the immediate former Chair, James Kembi Gitura, to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

KEMSA Board Members Replaced

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe went on to also appoint new board members to the Authority.

The new members named were:-

  1. Cap. (Rtd) Lawrence Wahome
  2. Robert Nyarango
  3. Terry Kiunge Ramadhani
  4. Linton Nyaga Kinyua

