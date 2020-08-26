President Uhuru Kenyatta joined other leaders in sending condolence messages to the family of Garissa Township MP Aden Duale following the death of his mother.

Mr Duale lost his mother Mama Hawa, on Tuesday and the President joined other mourners who had comforting messages for the family.

.The President mourned Mama Hawa Kosar Shurie as a humble, hardworking and devoted woman of God whose wise counsel shall be dearly missed.

He wished the Duale family fortitude as they come to terms with the loss of their matriarch, according to a statement by State House Nairobi.

The Jubilee Party also stood with Duale's family sending the condolences message to the Garissa Township MP.

"The Jubilee Party condoles with Garissa Township MP Hon. Aden Duale & his family following the demise of his dear mother - Mama Hawa Kosar Shaurie," their message read.

"May the Almighty God provide strength & comfort as they come to terms with the painful loss. May Mama Hawa rest in eternal peace," it continued.

Deputy President William Ruto also remembered Mama Hawa as a devoted religious woman who raised diligent children.

"Our heartfelt condolences to Garissa Township MP Aden Duale for the loss of your dear mother Hawa Kosar Shurie," Dr Ruto said.

"Mama Shurie was a devoutly religious, respected and responsible woman who raised upright, hardworking and diligent children despite prevailing tough conditions," he added.

He further stated that Mama Hawa will be remembered as a counselor and peace advocate who uplifted the less fortunate in the society.

AU envoy Raila Odinga also sent his condolences message to the Duale family.

"My condolences go out to Garissa Township MP Aden Duale , my political son and his wider family on the passing on of their mother Mama Hawa Kosar Shurie. Poleni sana. May the Lord grant them comfort at this difficult moment and may Mama Hawa Rest in Eternal Peace," Mr Odinga's message read.