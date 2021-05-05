Uhuru's gift to President Suluhu during exclusive State House party [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening hosted his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu to an exclusive dinner party at State House, Nairobi.
President Suluhu was treated to an Iftar supper with a section of women of the Muslim faith before joining President Kenyatta and a few delegates in a larger evening party.
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta also made an appearance at the evening celebrations following day-long bilateral talks.
Deputy President William Ruto missed the evening event as well as the earlier meetings of the day.
According to his communications team, the DP was not officially invited to take part in the events.
President Kenyatta gifted President Suluhu with a mounted portrait of an inspection of a guard of honour to mark her maiden trip to Kenya.
